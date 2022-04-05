Mayor Bill Saffo presents life saving awards to Wilmington Police officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayor Bill Saffo and Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams presented life saving awards to several WPD officers ahead of the Wilmington City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

“It’s always an honor to be able to recognize our public safety personnel, the people who work for us every single day to protect our citizens in this community, and to see the outstanding work that each and every one of them do,” said Saffo. “I want to say thank you.”

Life Saving Awards were presented to Corporal Daniel Roehrig, Officer Jacob Fleuriet, Officer Matthew Chesek, Officer Gregory Hannon, Officer Nathan Stallard, and Officer Maxwell Cowart and Medal of Valor to Lieutenant Roderick, Corporal Daniel Roehrig, and Officer Corey Kush.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.