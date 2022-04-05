Man accused of multiple sex crimes held on $2.5 million bond

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted sex offender Tuesday for alleged multiple sex crimes spanning over a decade.

James Roger Branch, a 60-year-old white male, was arrested at his home off Oakley Rd.

He has been charged with six felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor and 1st degree sexual offense of a child from two victims.

Branch is being held at the New Hanover County Detention Facility where he received a $2.5 million secure bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding James Branch is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or submit a tip to https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/

