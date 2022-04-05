Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

High Path Avian Flu causes poultry shows and public sales to be canceled

Poultry owners urged to keep birds indoors and report sick birds
Poultry owners are advised to practice strict biosecurity measures to prevent further spread.
Poultry owners are advised to practice strict biosecurity measures to prevent further spread.(10/11 NOW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Veterinarian Mike Martin announced today that all poultry shows, farm tours, and public chicken sales, at places like flea markets and auction markets, are suspended because of the High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI).

This bird flu is highly contagious and dangerous to birds, but it has no impact on humans or food; however, it can have a devastating effect on North Carolina’s poultry industry.

“This suspension is due to the continued spread of HPAI that has affected commercial and backyard flocks in numerous states, including North Carolina,” said Martin. “We do not make this decision lightly. HPAI is a serious threat to our poultry industry and this is a precaution to help limit the introduction of the virus to backyard and commercial flocks.”

Several other states have already canceled poultry events and poultry owners are advised to practice strict biosecurity measures to prevent further spread.

Outbreak of High Path Avian Influenza raises concerns among veterinarians who recommend strict biosecurity measures

The warning signs of HPAI include:

  • Reduced energy, decreased appetite, and/or decreased activity
  • Lower egg production and/or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb and wattles
  • Purple discoloration of the wattles, comb and legs
  • Difficulty breathing, runny nares (nose), and/or sneezing
  • Twisting of the head and neck, stumbling, falling down, tremors and/or circling
  • Greenish diarrhea

Safety measures include keeping flocks indoors and reporting sick birds to a local veterinarian, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Division, 919-707-3250, or the N.C. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory System 919-733-3986.

Click here for updates on the spread of HPAI in North Carolina.

High Path Avian Influenza confirmed in Bladen County

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
A pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle in a Novant Health New Hanover Regional...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in hospital parking lot
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon and later died, according to WPD
UPDATE: Wilmington police looking for car that was possibly involved in shooting
Deputies cleared Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus while the New Hanover County...
UPDATE: Investigators determine suspicious item in vehicle at CFCC North Campus is a film prop
User submitted photo of a multistory structure fire on Figure Eight Island
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island

Latest News

Gustavus Nursing Program Expansion
Attorney General Josh Stein to launch Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner training program.
Edward Devenish is accused of shooting and killing his son, Justin Devenish, according to a...
BCSO arrests man for alleged murder of son in Supply
New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-story structure fire on Figure Eight Island...
NHC Fire Rescue determines cause of multistory house fire on Figure Eight Island
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County celebrates “National County Government Month”
Truist, the sixth largest bank in the country and a dominant banking force in the South, is...
Attorney General Josh Stein calls on big banks to eliminate overdraft fees.