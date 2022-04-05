UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a tough time to be a buyer in the housing market, but there may be a way for you to get the house of your dreams for free.

HGTV is giving away a Smart Home just like they do every year. This year’s home is newly built in southeastern North Carolina.

The network chose Castle Hayne for the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home because of its proximity to the airport and Wilmington’s downtown area. It comes fully furnished, ready for a family to move in. The home features top-notch technologies, but that’s not necessarily what makes it “smart.”

“What makes a smart home, first of all, is the cleverness, you know, finding clever ways to do storage or areas to have, say, a laundry shoot,” said interior designer Tiffany Brooks. “Also, responsible, green building makes it a smart home.”

The home was constructed by Wilmington builder Charter Building Group. It’s a two-story structure with over 3,000 sq. feet. It features a wrap-around porch, a two-car garage and a state-of-the-art kitchen. The backyard offers a pool, fire pit and multiple seating areas.

The sweepstakes doesn’t end there. The winner will also get a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from Lending Tree. Altogether, the prize package is valued at over $1.2 million.

Click here to enter to win the HGTV Smart Home 2022 starting April 19 at 9 a.m. on HGTV.com. You can do so twice a day until 5:00 p.m. on June 10.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.