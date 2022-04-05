Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

UPDATE: HGTV Smart Home 2022 sweepstakes starts today

Enter the sweepstakes to win this dream home in Castle Hayne
HGTV is giving away a Smart Home just like they do every year
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a tough time to be a buyer in the housing market, but there may be a way for you to get the house of your dreams for free.

HGTV is giving away a Smart Home just like they do every year. This year’s home is newly built in southeastern North Carolina.

The network chose Castle Hayne for the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home because of its proximity to the airport and Wilmington’s downtown area. It comes fully furnished, ready for a family to move in. The home features top-notch technologies, but that’s not necessarily what makes it “smart.”

“What makes a smart home, first of all, is the cleverness, you know, finding clever ways to do storage or areas to have, say, a laundry shoot,” said interior designer Tiffany Brooks. “Also, responsible, green building makes it a smart home.”

The home was constructed by Wilmington builder Charter Building Group. It’s a two-story structure with over 3,000 sq. feet. It features a wrap-around porch, a two-car garage and a state-of-the-art kitchen. The backyard offers a pool, fire pit and multiple seating areas.

The sweepstakes doesn’t end there. The winner will also get a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 and $100,000 from Lending Tree. Altogether, the prize package is valued at over $1.2 million.

Click here to enter to win the HGTV Smart Home 2022 starting April 19 at 9 a.m. on HGTV.com. You can do so twice a day until 5:00 p.m. on June 10.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police sirens
Two confirmed fatalities following River Road wreck
Lacie Mehalko
WPD arrest woman on several drug charges
Sheriff’s office and 911 Communications salaries would increase by 12.2 percent, while Fire...
New Hanover County announces pay increase for first responders
Darius Rucker coming to Wilmington in 2022
Darius Rucker announced performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

A bunch of tulips
Volunteers to gather for Work on Wilmington initiative
Michael Joseph Tubbs, 42, was arrested and charged assault with a deadly weapon with intent to...
Man charged in Chadbourn stabbing
Richard William Dunn
Sheriff’s Office: Armed man robs Family Dollar, returns cash
Elements of Nature exhibition details
Wilmington Art Collective to hold inaugural “Elements of Nature” exhibition
Items collected by the CCSO investigation
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following drug investigation