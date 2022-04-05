Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: the severe weather threat has ended in SE NC, after a warm Wednesday look for a much cooler Azalea Festival weekend

By Eric Davis
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Somehow SE NC managed to dodge the severe weather bullet, even after numerous reports of severe weather and tornadoes in SC this afternoon and evening. Even better many portions of the area saw 1-2 inches of rain, which should begin to ease moderate to severe drought conditions.

Residual balmy air and jet stream energy will sustain shower and storm chances near 20% Wednesday, 40% Thursday, and 10% Friday. As some such trailing cells will retain a small chance to turn strong and gusty, at least a modicum of weather awareness is advisable for the start of the Azalea Festival.

For the weekend, expect dry and crisp air with daytime temperatures likely mainly in the cool 60s and nighttime readings in the chilly 40s.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here! http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

