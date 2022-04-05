COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants backpacks for students’ graduation to middle school

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Student backpacks in elementary school are quite different than what students carry in middle school. That’s why Heather Layton, a teacher at John J. Blair Elementary, is asking for donations to buy transition backpacks.

She has a fund set up through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“I will present these middle school transition backpacks to each of my students at their 5th grade graduation,” Layton said on her DonorsChoose page. “My students have overcome many hurdles in their lives, so let’s make this next step an easy one. The transition to middle school is challenging enough. Let’s see if we can provide support by taking care of the school supplies. This will allow them to focus on making new friends, challenging themselves in this new environment, and applying previously taught academic and social skills.”

Layton needs $591. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the backpacks and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate to Ms. Layton’s project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.