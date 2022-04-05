Senior Connect
Brunswick Nuclear Plant to hold siren tests

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Residents around Southport can expect to hear some noise during the Brunswick Nuclear Plant siren tests on Wednesday, April 13 and from April 26 to 29.

Per a Duke Energy release, “As part of our regular, quarterly testing, the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will sound for five to 30 seconds on April 13. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.”

The other sirens will also be tested individually for either 20 seconds or 3 minutes at various times from April 26 to 29 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

