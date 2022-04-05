Brunswick Community College students participate in roundtable discussion with Gov. Cooper

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper visited southeastern North Carolina Tuesday afternoon to talk about college tuition and the Longleaf Commitment Grant.

“It’s pretty clear that Brunswick County supports this community college,” said Governor Roy Cooper as he visited Brunswick Community College (BCC). “It’s exciting to be here, to feel the energy in the room with all of them.”

Last year alone, the Longleaf Commitment Grant helped award more than $82,000 to 184 students at BCC. The grant ensures that students from low- or middle-income families get at least $2,800 to cover tuition and fees at any community college in the state.

Tuesday, the governor got to speak with four students benefiting from that program. Those students described having aspirations of being a teacher, an entrepreneur and even a lawyer. They all want to help others but need financial help to do so.

Thanks to this grant, they will not only get a degree from Brunswick Community College but they get the chance to take their education even further.

“I think this grant can help put them in the position to succeed,” said Cooper. “To hear from them firsthand about how this matters a lot to them and how this makes their education more affordable — even if they’re going onto a four-year college this makes a big difference. They can save up and be able to have the money when they go to a four-year college.”

Cooper said by seeking more education and learning new skills, the state’s workforce will also benefit.

“The employers [and] business CEOs that I’ve talked to are so excited when they can make sure their people have the training that they need,” said Cooper.

Cooper created the Longleaf Commitment Grant program last year to help graduating seniors. This will be the second year that high school graduates can apply.

