Whiteville to host floodprint public engagement event

Whiteville High School
Whiteville High School(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville residents can drop in to comment on or provide input for the NC State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab floodprint during two public engagement events.

Per a Town of Whiteville release, the events will be at the Vineland Station Depot in Whiteville on April 19 from 2-5 p.m. and April 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. The drop-in style event will display maps and early data about the floodprint plan and process.

N.C. State CDDL to develop floodprint for Whiteville and other communities

Residents can also learn more about the floodprint in this video provided by the City of Whiteville.

