Road to close for Azalea Festival events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Parts of Market Street, North Front Street, and others will close to accommodate Azalea Festival activities at various times between April 6-10.

Per an NCDOT release:

“On April 9 at 9:30 a.m., the 2022 Dollar General Parade will take place and close North Third Street from at least Market to Bladen streets. Blocks of streets between Water Street and Fifth Avenue to Castle and Harnett streets also will be barricaded for safety. Drivers should also be alert to festival vendors located near the Wilson Center between North Second and North Front streets.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.