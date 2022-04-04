Senior Connect
Leland announces spring events

On April 7, the town will hold an adult night egg hunt at 7 p.m. in Founders Park. (Source: WECT)
On April 7, the town will hold an adult night egg hunt at 7 p.m. in Founders Park. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland plans to hold several events this spring.

On April 7, the town will hold an adult night egg hunt at 7 p.m. in Founders Park.

“This popular event will feature food trucks, live music by Gump Fiction, movie trivia, and a flashlight egg hunt with prizes donated by local businesses and restaurants,” a news release from the town states. “All participants must be 21 or older and bring their own flashlight. This event is BYOB, and only beer and wine are allowed.”

Tickets must be purchased in advanced here.

A youth egg hunt will take place April 10 at 10 a.m. at Northwest District Park. Children up to 10 years old can participate and participants will be divided by age.

“Bring a basket and prepare for a visit from Mr. E.B., who will arrive after all the hunts have finished,” the news release states. “This event is free and requires no pre-registration.”

The town’s Movie in the Park series kicks off with Space Jam: a New Legacy starting at 8 p.m. at Founders Park. The other films in the series include:

  • May 14, 8:30 p.m. – Luca
  • June 4, 9 p.m. – Encanto
  • June 18, 9 p.m. – Sing 2

The Live at the Park music series will begin at 6:30 p.m., April 28, in Founders Park with a performance from The Phantom Playboys.

Also scheduled to perform are:

  • May 5, 6:30 p.m. – L Shape Lot
  • May 26, 6:30 p.m. – Port City Shakedown
  • June 2, 6:30 p.m. – The Tonez

