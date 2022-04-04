Senior Connect
Lane closures planned for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic lane on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is closing for daily traffic safety measures and repairs on April 5.

“Tomorrow, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the right eastbound lane of the bridge is scheduled to be closed to traffic. During the same time Wednesday, the right westbound lane will close,” the N.C. Department of Transportation disclosed and went on to advise drivers to avoid the bridge for the next few days if possible.

For more information, click here.

Ukraine pastor visits Wilmington
Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners update animal tethering ordinance
Wilmington City Council approves $1.3 million for wage increases for employees
NC First Lady receives award for work with children
New Hanover County Board of Education hears update on seclusion rooms
