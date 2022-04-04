Lane closures planned for Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic lane on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is closing for daily traffic safety measures and repairs on April 5.

“Tomorrow, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the right eastbound lane of the bridge is scheduled to be closed to traffic. During the same time Wednesday, the right westbound lane will close,” the N.C. Department of Transportation disclosed and went on to advise drivers to avoid the bridge for the next few days if possible.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.