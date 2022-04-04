First Alert Forecast: temperatures heighten as storm chances grow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! After a bright and comfortable start to the workweek, changes are on the way in the coming days.

Two rounds of rain and storms are expected this week. The best chance for widespread rain is tomorrow evening. A few severe storms are possible with this round and another round overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/puti22YraZ — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 5, 2022

Temperatures crank back up into the middle and upper 70s across the Cape Fear Tuesday afternoon as clouds begin building in. Expect low pressure to deliver some unsettled midweek weather. Shower and storm chances will start at 10% early Tuesday, grow to 80% by Tuesday evening, briefly shrink to 10% Wednesday, and then spike back to 50% Thursday. Beneficial rainfall near or north is probable; isolated severe wind episodes are possible.

Some much needed rain should move into SE NC tomorrow evening. As usual with spring storms there will be a risk of some embedded strong to severe storms. The risk is a little higher south of highway 74/76 where there should be a bit more surface based instability. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/UNSVioMCGi — Eric R. Davis WECT (@ericdavisWECT) April 4, 2022

Drier and cooler weather returns to your seven-day forecast for Azalea Festival weekend: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

