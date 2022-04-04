Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures heighten as storm chances grow

By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you! After a bright and comfortable start to the workweek, changes are on the way in the coming days.

Temperatures crank back up into the middle and upper 70s across the Cape Fear Tuesday afternoon as clouds begin building in. Expect low pressure to deliver some unsettled midweek weather. Shower and storm chances will start at 10% early Tuesday, grow to 80% by Tuesday evening, briefly shrink to 10% Wednesday, and then spike back to 50% Thursday. Beneficial rainfall near or north is probable; isolated severe wind episodes are possible.

Drier and cooler weather returns to your seven-day forecast for Azalea Festival weekend: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: anytime you like and for whatever spot you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

