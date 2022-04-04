First Alert Forecast: dry Monday, then a couple of chances for rain and rumbles
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High pressure will keep Cape Fear skies dry Monday and your First Alert Forecast features a pleasant combination of fair skies and fresh easterly breezes. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest from the middle 60s and middle 70s - warmest well inland and coolest closer to the coast.
Expect low pressure to deliver some unsettled midweek weather. Shower and storm chances will start at 10% early Tuesday, grow to 70% by Tuesday evening, briefly shrink to 10% Wednesday, and then spike back to 50% Thursday. Beneficial rainfall near or north is probable; isolated severe wind episodes are possible.
Drier weather returns to your seven-day forecast for Azalea Festival weekend: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.
Remember: anytime you like and for whatever spot you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.