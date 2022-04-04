First Alert Forecast: dry Monday, then a couple of chances for rain and rumbles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High pressure will keep Cape Fear skies dry Monday and your First Alert Forecast features a pleasant combination of fair skies and fresh easterly breezes. Expect afternoon temperatures to crest from the middle 60s and middle 70s - warmest well inland and coolest closer to the coast.

Expect low pressure to deliver some unsettled midweek weather. Shower and storm chances will start at 10% early Tuesday, grow to 70% by Tuesday evening, briefly shrink to 10% Wednesday, and then spike back to 50% Thursday. Beneficial rainfall near or north is probable; isolated severe wind episodes are possible.

Rain and rumbles are likely in the Cape Fear Region by Tuesday evening. While there is a marginal risk of severe storms to stay alert for, richer instability for a higher severe risk will exist from the Grand Strand and points southwest. We will keep you posted! pic.twitter.com/mY03qzMeuy — Gannon Medwick (@medwick) April 4, 2022

Drier weather returns to your seven-day forecast for Azalea Festival weekend: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: anytime you like and for whatever spot you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

