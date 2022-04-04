Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
free public concerts will be held this summer at the Port City Marina in Wilmington NC
Port City Marina announces free summer concert series
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to WPD
WPD: One person injured in shooting on N. 11th Street
Police responded to a fight in progress at around 7:12 p.m. to find one person starting fights...
Oak Island Police arrest person following a fight with shots fired
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Shallotte
Police release new details on woman found shot to death in car

Latest News

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia; Ukraine urges more
A teacher in Estill County, Kentucky has resigned after writing a pro-LGBTQ message on his...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message
More dangerous weather is poised to hit the South, which is still recovering from Tuesday's...
Deadly weather: US wakes to destruction, more threats ahead
Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house
Smiley Martin, 27, who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, was arrested...
Police: Suspect posted video of himself with gun hours before Sacramento shooting