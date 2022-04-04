Senior Connect
Chef Sunny Gerhart to open restaurant in downtown Wilmington

Downtown Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The lot on 522 South 3rd Street will soon be the home to Chef Sunny Gerhart’s new restaurant “Olivero.”

Gerhart, owner of St. Roch Fine Oysters & Bar in Raleigh, hopes to combine New Orleans style with North Carolina food in his latest venture. He chose the name as an homage to his great grandfather Jose Olivero who immigrated from Seville to New Orleans.

“Both the Spanish and Italians had a huge influence on what we consider to be New Orleans cuisine today. Olivero is a new New Orleans chapter for me – a chance to explore more of my family’s immigrant history and the dishes and ingredients they brought from Spain and Italy to my city,” says Gerhart in a release.

Olivero is scheduled to open sometime in 2023 after renovations are completed.

Ukraine pastor visits Wilmington
Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners update animal tethering ordinance
Wilmington City Council approves $1.3 million for wage increases for employees
NC First Lady receives award for work with children
New Hanover County Board of Education hears update on seclusion rooms
