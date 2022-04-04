Calabash to hold Waterfront Park project meeting on April 6

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Calabash, North Carolina, will hold an open house discussion about the application for a PARTF grant towards the town’s Waterfront Park project.

The meeting will be held on April 6 from 3-6 p.m. at the Town Hall at 882 Persimmon Road.

“This meeting is scheduled exclusively to discuss the PARTF application for the town’s Waterfront Park project. An open house will be held to allow you to share your thoughts and express your opinion of the town’s application for PARTF grant funding for the Waterfront Park project,” town officials said.

