Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Biden speaks on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues

President Joe Biden spoke Monday on his administration’s Trucking Action Plan. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden gave remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

The effort, first announced in December, aims to improve access to trucking jobs and fair compensation and conditions, as well as helping ease supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

“2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994,” Biden said. “There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic, but we all know we need to move faster, getting more people working in this industry that they can rely on and raise a family on.”

In a news release, the White House stated it has been working to streamline the process to get commercial drivers licenses and increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs. It also encouraged partnerships connecting veterans to trucking careers, among other initiatives.

Trucking moves 72% of goods in the U.S., the White House said. December-February marked the best 3-month stretch for hiring in the industry since the ‘90s.

Frontline truckers’ real wages grew last year despite elevated inflation, the administration said.

Other work is aimed at workplace safety, worker’s rights and ensuring trucking is a safe and inclusive industry for women, the White House stated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HGTV chose Castle Hayne for its Smart Home 2022 because of its proximity to the airport and...
HGTV to give away Castle Hayne home as part of annual sweepstakes
free public concerts will be held this summer at the Port City Marina in Wilmington NC
Port City Marina announces free summer concert series
One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to WPD
WPD: One person injured in shooting on N. 11th Street
Police responded to a fight in progress at around 7:12 p.m. to find one person starting fights...
Oak Island Police arrest person following a fight with shots fired
Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Shallotte
Police release new details on woman found shot to death in car

Latest News

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia; Ukraine urges more
A teacher in Estill County, Kentucky has resigned after writing a pro-LGBTQ message on his...
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message
More dangerous weather is poised to hit the South, which is still recovering from Tuesday's...
Deadly weather: US wakes to destruction, more threats ahead
Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house
Smiley Martin, 27, who is the brother of the first suspect taken into custody, was arrested...
Police: Suspect posted video of himself with gun hours before Sacramento shooting