Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city’s downtown.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting near Red Cross Street in Wilmington Saturday.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington
Long lines outside Britt's Donut Shop on Friday
Carolina Beach optimistic for tourist season amid spring break and sunshine
Hundreds showed up to Long Leaf Park on Saturday to participate in the Annual Blue Ribbon Run.
‘It’s a simple test and it can save your life:’ Hundreds participate in annual Blue Ribbon Run in Wilmington
The winner of Friday’s game will face off against Connecticut or Stanford at the championship.
‘This is what she dreamed of:’ Wilmington athlete heads to women’s Final Four
Alvin Sabatell and Kayla Floyd
Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody

Latest News

As the addiction and overdose crisis that has gripped the U.S. for two decades turns even...
States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect faces murder charge in 18-year-old’s kidnapping
Delta confirmed the windshield crack and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of...
Delta plane lands early after windshield shatters midflight