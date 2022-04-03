First Alert Forecast: temperatures and storm chances climbing in the week ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny Sunday across the Cape Fear Region. After starting mainly in the 50s, afternoon temperatures should crest in the seasonable lower and middle 70s. Dry northwesterly breezes could get a little aggressive at times, so please take extra care around flame, firing up the grill, etc.

Monday morning will be a clear and chilly kick off to the work and school week. Expect 40s. Then: a nice afternoon recovery. As even milder midweek temperatures mix with a developing nose of humidity, odds for rain and rumbles should follow. The first spike in pollen cleansing shower chances will occur later Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Peek deeper into Azalea Festival time with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

