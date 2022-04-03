Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: temperatures and storm chances climbing in the week ahead

By Gannon Medwick
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny Sunday across the Cape Fear Region. After starting mainly in the 50s, afternoon temperatures should crest in the seasonable lower and middle 70s. Dry northwesterly breezes could get a little aggressive at times, so please take extra care around flame, firing up the grill, etc.

Monday morning will be a clear and chilly kick off to the work and school week. Expect 40s. Then: a nice afternoon recovery. As even milder midweek temperatures mix with a developing nose of humidity, odds for rain and rumbles should follow. The first spike in pollen cleansing shower chances will occur later Tuesday into Tuesday night.

Peek deeper into Azalea Festival time with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Of course, anytime you like and for whatever spot you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting near Red Cross Street in Wilmington Saturday.
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington
Long lines outside Britt's Donut Shop on Friday
Carolina Beach optimistic for tourist season amid spring break and sunshine
The winner of Friday’s game will face off against Connecticut or Stanford at the championship.
‘This is what she dreamed of:’ Wilmington athlete heads to women’s Final Four
Alvin Sabatell and Kayla Floyd
Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody
Hundreds showed up to Long Leaf Park on Saturday to participate in the Annual Blue Ribbon Run.
‘It’s a simple test and it can save your life:’ Hundreds participate in annual Blue Ribbon Run in Wilmington

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, April 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, April 2, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. evening, April 2, 2022
First Alert Forecast: a settled and seasonable pattern for April’s first weekend
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, April 1, 2022
First Alert Forecast: no fooling; a breezy and mild tone to start April
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, April 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, April 1, 2022