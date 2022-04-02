Senior Connect
One person taken to hospital after shooting in Wilmington

Police respond to a shooting near Red Cross Street in Wilmington Saturday.
Police respond to a shooting near Red Cross Street in Wilmington Saturday.(Aceofbase)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Wilmington Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Red Cross Street. Officers found one person had been shot and EMS transported them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named and no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app to sent an anonymous tip.

