‘It’s a simple test and it can save your life:’ Hundreds participate in annual Blue Ribbon Run in Wilmington

Hundreds showed up to Long Leaf Park on Saturday to participate in the Annual Blue Ribbon Run.
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Colon cancer is the third leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States.

In 2022, it’s expected to take over 52,000 lives.

Hundreds of people came out to Long Leaf Park in Wilmington on Saturday afternoon to show support for a disease that often goes unnoticed.

“Often people wait to get a colonoscopy and they wait too long,” said Event Organizer Linda Brady. “It’s been proven and we have found that if you get checked early and get checked in the early stages, it’s cureable.”

The Blue Ribbon Run was founded after two Wilmington moms, Christina Gianoplus and Julie M. Brown. Both who passed away from colon cancer at the age of 41.

Linda Brady was a dear friend to Christina, and she says, she now works to make sure that no one else has to go through the heartache of losing someone to colon cancer.

“Even if we save one life, or even if we make everyone aware of what they should be dong,” Brady said. “It’s just a simple test and it can save your life.”

Runners and walkers could participate in a 5K race, or the 1.5 mile track.

The community came out in numbers to try and rally to find a cure.

“If anyone or anything comes from this event, it’s how important it is to get your exam, and talk to your doctor, and have those open conversations,” said Miss North Carolina Carli Batson. “If we can prevent colon cancer or anything ahead of time, and ahead of that schedule, we’ll be in a better place.”

Before the event even started, they raised over $200,000 for colon cancer research.

For more information on the organization. click here.

To learn more about colon cancer and when you should be screened, click here.

