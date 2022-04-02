First Alert Forecast: a settled and seasonable pattern for April’s first weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend is shaping up to be a bright and seasonable one! Sans a stray shower Saturday night, the overall pattern will remain settled settle with increasing clouds Saturday and decreasing clouds Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and a trip to the upper 40s and lower 50s in between.

The first full week of the new month starts off calm and serene with high pressure hanging on. Chances for rain & a few storms will tick up by Wednesday. Check the details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

