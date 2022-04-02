Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: a settled and seasonable pattern for April’s first weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 1, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you! Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend is shaping up to be a bright and seasonable one! Sans a stray shower Saturday night, the overall pattern will remain settled settle with increasing clouds Saturday and decreasing clouds Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and a trip to the upper 40s and lower 50s in between.

The first full week of the new month starts off calm and serene with high pressure hanging on. Chances for rain & a few storms will tick up by Wednesday. Check the details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location in the United States with your always free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Sabatell and Kayla Floyd
Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody
Leon Tyron McCormick is missing
Wilmington PD searching for missing person
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
WECT Investigates: Movers fail to deliver, man loses everything he owned
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement
Andy Estal, pictured on the right, died of colon cancer on April 27, 2021
Husband honors spouse who died from colon cancer by raising awareness

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, April 1, 2022
First Alert Forecast: no fooling; a breezy and mild tone to start April
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, April 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, April 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Apr. 1, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Mar. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Mar. 31, 2022