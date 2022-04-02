Carolina Beach optimistic for tourist season amid spring break and sunshine

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Crowds of locals and tourists flocked to Carolina Beach Friday as the calendar turned to April, rain turned to sun, and students began planning their final days of spring break.

Britt’s Donut Shop also opened its doors for the first time in 2022, inviting a steady line though the boardwalk throughout the afternoon.

“This day is a culmination of a lot of work that’s been going on during the off-season,” said Carolina Beach Mayor Lynn Barbee. “The town crews, you see your local businesses, they’ve been hard at work making any seasonal repairs and it’s kind of like when Britt’s opens, everything opens.”

Barbee hopes this year will bring positive changes to Carolina Beach after two summer seasons impacted by the pandemic.

“My prediction is that we’re going to have a really good summer because we can feel things getting back to normal,” Barbee said. “COVID is obviously still out there, but the numbers are way down, I think people feel safer.”

Bobby and Maxine Nivens have owned Britt’s Donuts for nearly 50 years. The family says they are excited about the increase in new faces spotted around town.

“More and more people are discovering it,” Bobby said. “We’re getting a lot more people down here because they found out this is the best place to live.”

Along the boardwalk Friday, visitors from coast to coast explored the businesses opening their doors in Carolina Beach. Sheri Stephenson and her husband say a trip to Carolina Beach is an annual tradition.

“I grew up coming here my whole life,” Stephenson said. “So I’ve been eating Britt’s my whole life. But me and my husband, in May it’s going to be 25 years we’ve been married, and, so, we’ve been coming every single year.”

That annual trip includes a visit to Britt’s, something the Nivens family says is heartwarming.

“That’s what keeps us going,” Bobby said. “When people make comments like that and we have some posters up here from different magazines that we’ve been in and that’s what keeps us going.”

Barbee says the town’s beach nourishment project is expected to wrap up soon and the town’s amusement rides will return this summer, including the installation of a new Ferris wheel.

