Wilmington Jewish Film Festival begins April 24

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 8th Annual Wilmington Jewish Film Festival will showcase six films at the Thalian Hall and a seventh film online from April 24 to May 5.

“The festival seeks to offer quality entertainment that will create an ongoing vehicle for the Wilmington Jewish Community to strengthen its cultural foundation, promote diversity through higher visibility in the area and grow Wilmington’s reputation as a culturally vibrant Jewish community,” writes the WJFF on their website.

People can buy tickets for each film individually or an “all festival pass” for all screenings and a donor reception for $54. Buy tickets and learn more about other festival events on the WJFF website. This year’s films are:

Persian Lessons on Sunday, April 24 at 3 p.m.

Greener Pastures on Monday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

I Am Here on Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

The Automat on Sunday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

Love & Mazel Tov on Sunday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Latter Day Jew on Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Exodus 1947 from Tuesday to Thursday, May 3-5 online.

This year’s festival pays tribute Bucky Stein: former co-chair of the film selection committee and benefactor to the festival. Per the WJFF:

“When he served as co-chair of the film selection committee, he would often watch 50-60 films in order to select the handful of films that were ultimately screened. He was our fundraiser extraordinaire and always tried to out-do his goal each year from the year before. We are grateful for the legacy Bucky has left us and he will be sorely missed. May his memory forever be for a blessing.”

