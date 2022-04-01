Senior Connect
Wilmington Fire Department now ISO Class I Department

By Mara McJilton and Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department officially changed over to an ISO Class I Department.

The ISO, also known as the Insurance Services Office, scores fire departments on how they are doing against industry standards to determine property insurance costs, and that score reflects how prepared a community is for fires.

“There’s also a lot of other things that go into an individual’s insurance rates, whether it be a homeowner or commercial business,” said Fire Chief Steve Mason. “The class when you move the class one, there may be some saving some some for some of our commercial properties in the community. But it’s not necessarily a huge jump when you when you’ve already been a class two for as long as we have.”

The department got word of the changes earlier this year.

The ISO assigns classifications from one to ten, 1 being the best, which is what the Wilmington Fire Department received.

“We’re very proud of this, this is a proud moment for our community and for the department,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo. “You know, one of the number one things that a city does is provide public safety. Our police and fire departments, to me are some of the best in the state and best in the country. And they work every day to make themselves better.”

Many factors contribute to the classification, including training, number of staff, and water supply in the community.

