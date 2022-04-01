Whiteville Fire Department collecting donations for Tennessee fire departments battling wildfires

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Fire Department is collecting donations of essential items like water, snacks, and toiletries to donate to fire departments in East Tennessee, near Pigeon Forge, that are currently battling wildfires spreading over more than 3,000 acres.

“Most of the time when we have a hurricane or something here, that’s where our help comes from is out that way, so I think it’s a good idea for us to gather what we can and send back to help them out,” said Lt. Marquise Blanks with the Whiteville Fire Department. “There’s a lot of people losing stuff, some of the departments lost trucks, so anyway we can help we want to help them get back on their feet.”

The department is now collecting essential items like water, snacks, and toiletries.

“Anything they can put on the truck and take with them when they leave the command post. The truck is their spot until they get back to the command post,” Blanks said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Whiteville Fire Department located at 120 E. Columbus Street, Whiteville, NC 28472.

“A lot of people around here go to the mountains and they talk about the mountains so I think it’s time for us to help them out in time of need,” Blanks said.

