‘We’re talking about our future here:’ Commissioners host work session on west bank development

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Proposed developments like the Wilmington Hotel and Spa and the Villages at Battleship Point spurred conversations about what kind of buildings should be able to go up on the very sensitive area of New Hanover County’s waterfront, across from downtown Wilmington.

Thursday, county commissioners held a work session that aimed to give them the proper information to shape the policies to guide future of development on the west bank.

After nearly two hours of hearing about the environmental issues the riverfront property is facing, leaders stopped short of making any decisions. Experts agree its possible to engineer structures designed specifically for the flood plain, but the question for commissioners is whether or not the costs outweigh the benefits.

Planning staff started the work session off with a presentation about the property, talking through the zoning history and the current challenges the land has with nuisance flooding.

As it stands, the region sees 80 flooding events a year, which is expected to only increase in the future. Projections presented Thursday put the west bank completely underwater by 2050.

Leaders then were able to chat with coastal scientists, engineers and CAMA and ask specific questions.

The developers behind the Villages at Battleship Point attended the work session. As it stands they have the New Hanover County rezoning request active as well as an annexation and zoning request with Town of Leland officials too.

“We recognize the concerns that were brought up we’ve heard them all before over the past 12 months. We have our own sets of engineers and experts who have helped us create a project that answers all of the concerns and we’re anxiously awaiting our turn to present our expert testimony,” said Kirk Pugh of KFJ Development.

Its not just concerns about the flooding of the structures that could be built on the west bank, experts also voiced several concerns about surrounding properties that could experience more flooding if the wetland saw high impact development.

“Flooding, aggravated by introduced, impervious surfaces on Point Peter must be carefully assessed before decisions are rendered about rezoning the west bank of the Cape Fear River. Scientific evidence presented by experts during this afternoon’s work session indicated flooding may be exacerbated at Battleship Park and downtown Wilmington. A common refrain during the work session was ‘the water has to go somewhere,’” The Historic Wilmington Foundation said a statement sent via email.

It all adds up to a big decision for county commissioners that will likely affect people who live here for generations to come.

“We know we’re seeing sea level rise and the river rise happening here, but it comes down to how do you translate that and give clear guidance to our development community and landowners as well what decisions can we make to make sure that we don’t step into some thing that we regret,” said commissioner Rob Zapple. “This is a huge issue that will affect all of us-- not just Downtown but the entire county. We’re talking about our future here, for generations.”

With all the information given to leaders, commissioners opted for more time to think about next steps.

County staff has been asked to present the various options for the region at another work session, which hasn’t been scheduled yet.

