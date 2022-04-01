Senior Connect
Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody

Alvin Sabatell and Kayla Floyd
Alvin Sabatell and Kayla Floyd(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two suspects wanted in connection to an alleged kidnapping earlier this week have been taken into custody.

According to the New Hanover County Detention Center website, Alvin Sabatell, 27, and Kayla Floyd, 33, were booked at the jail late Thursday night.

Wilmington police say Floyd and Sabatell were wanted in connection to an assault and kidnapping which was reported Monday night.

Officials said that officers responded to the 4400 block of Market Street just before 6:30 p.m. Monday. A man with non-life-threatening injuries had been assaulted and kidnapped, according to the WPD.

Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez were arrested in the case Monday.

Police say Floyd and Sabatell stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Floy and Sabatell have been charged with first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by strangulation.

