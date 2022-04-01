Shining a light on the realities of solar energy, what you can expect

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More and more people these days are looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint as threats to the climate continue to rise. And saving some money in addition to helping the environment doesn’t hurt either.

Those are two of the main reasons more people are switching to solar energy for their homes and businesses. However, as with anything, there are things to watch out for when making a major decision like installing solar panels on your home.

As WECT previously reported, there are hundreds, if not more, complaints from customers across the country saying they have been outright lied to when it comes to just how much energy they can produce by making the switch --- and how much money they can expect to save each month.

What should you expect?

In Southeastern North Carolina, there are several providers offering solar panel installations. One of those companies is Cape Fear Solar Systems, which has been in business since 2007 in Southeastern North Carolina.

Robert Parker is the Senior Project Manager for the company and he offered his insight into the solar industry.

Although Parker wants people to understand solar is not a financial product, you can save money, however, it’s best to manage your expectations and talk with someone who knows the industry well.

“From a financial standpoint, you may be really want to size about 80% offset... at a maximum. So $200 a month bill, you install a system that saving you about $140 a month, and your monthly payment, if provided you do have the tax liability is $120 a month. So right now, kind of zero out of pocket, you went from paying $200 to say, like $180 a month,” he said.

Solar companies like Cape Fear Solar Systems don’t have a crystal ball, and can’t say for certain how much energy you can produce and how much you will use on any given month, but they can make fairly accurate estimates.

“You can’t necessarily predict what someone’s usage patterns are going to be, you can take historical ones and overlay them on what the system is going to do,” Parker said.

While most companies will make estimates like this, making sure whatever company you go with has a fully custom plan for your home, and not a cookie-cutter design is crucial. Things like slope of your roof, the direction your home faces, and tree cover all play a role in designing these systems.

Custom built clean energy

There’s no doubt solar products can help reduce dependency on ‘dirty’ energy sources like coal powerplants. However, a common argument against ‘clean’ energy is that in order to produce these products, it takes the use of fossil fuels. It’s true, but Parker said in the long run, the difference is clear.

“It’s a very clean way to produce electricity, I mean, you’re producing electrons usable electricity directly from the energy from sunlight, so you can’t get really much cleaner than that. Even the process of manufacturing the solar panels, which may have some fossil fuels integrated into it, the energy payback is quite quick,” he said.

When it comes to the actual systems, Parker said each one is unique and not everyone will be able to see the same results -- and for some -- he won’t even recommend solar if it’s not right for their home.

“When we’re putting together a system for somebody, we make sure it’s really transparent, ‘Hey, this is what is expected to produce,’ which can be we can get very accurate on use and area, weather data, angle of the roof, how much shade is in the area,’ and some other things like that. So you can know how many kilowatt hours or units of electricity that you’re going to make monthly and annually, and we can assign a dollar value to that based off what you’re going to save on your electric bill,” he said.

While other companies also offer savings estimates, complaints against several national companies claim salespeople lied or intentionally misled them in terms of savings and provided unrealistic numbers for them.

As solar energy becomes more popular, these tactics can hurt the industry as a whole.

“Once they [customers] start to realize that this is not what they were promised, they’re going to be upset, they’re going to look down upon the solar industry, in total, negatively. Obviously, they’re going to talk to folks that they know, that kind of word spreads that ‘Oh, no solar, that’s a scam, you don’t want to do that,’ when in reality, there’s many, many people who it’s been a really great fit for,” Parker said.

“It’s terrible for us to see solar have a bad name like that, and folks to get put in a position or there where they think that that a solar system for a home or for a business is a bad thing, because it’s just not a right fit for everybody.”

So how is it happening?

Parker said it often comes down to a lack of knowledge on how the systems work by sales representatives, and an end goal of just getting people to sign up for their service.

“They’ve been either trained, or are taking the road of trying to pitch solar as a financial product without really understanding how the system is going to work without really understanding how to particularly design a system for someone’s home or business and really just promising the world to folks just to get them to sign on a dotted line,” he said.

Parker reiterated solar energy can help folks save money on their monthly power bills, but said they should look at it as a home improvement product first and foremost.

A long-term investment

Solar panels at your home are not cheap. They can cost more than $50,000 but with tax credits available and long-term loans, there are manageable monthly payments for people wanting to go green. However, when folks find themselves getting burned with false promises or verbal guarantees that just don’t happen, there are steps they can take.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said he understands the desire for homeowners to switch to solar, but when choosing a company, he warns people to be selective.

“There’s a reason why so many people want to put solar panels on their roof, it’s good for the environment, and it can actually lower our energy bills. But when you pick a solar company to do that installation, make sure you pick the right one,” he said.

Stein said complaints against solar companies are on the rise, in the past two years more than 100 complaints have been filed with his office. Many of the complaints shared with WECT are for misleading information or deceptive sales tactics, and while companies will always try and point out the benefits of their products, they can’t lie to potential customers.

“When any company is out there trying to sell you something, they cannot lie about what it’s going to mean to you and if you’ve had that kind of experience, where someone’s promised you the moon, and delivered a rock, I file a complaint with my office at ncdoj.gov/complaint, and we will do everything we can to try to help resolve the complaint in your favor,” Stein said.

Tax credits?

Tax credits are one of the bigger financial incentives for solar systems, right now. The government offers a 26% credit for solar installations at your home -- but what does that mean?

“The amount of money that you spend on solar, or solar plus batteries or solar, you know, plus, like prep to get your solar on your roof, you can take a 26% tax credit on that, meaning that whatever your federal tax liability from the year, you get a dollar-for-dollar credit of 26% of what you spent on solar,” Parker said.

Once again though, this is a case-by-case scenario.

“The important part of that is you have to have paid federal income taxes, or you have to have owe a federal income tax bill,” he said.

In order to make monthly payments more affordable, Parker says the loan companies count on that tax credit.

“In the solar industry, that’s how these loans have been structured to give the homeowner the most affordable monthly payment, which is great when it’s the right situation for somebody, but oftentimes, you know, they’re pitching this lower monthly payment, but maybe not explaining that the tax credit goes back towards that, or maybe not checking and working with the customer, that they have the tax liability for that,” he said.

Jordan Kleinsmith has a solar system at his home, and he previously worked in the tax software industry, so he has some knowledge of how tax credits work. He says not everyone will qualify for that refund.

“You can get that money back if you’ve already paid it,” he said.

But if your annual tax liability isn’t high, or you are a social security recipient and don’t have a job that requires you pay taxes, you might not get that credit.

That’s important to understand when applying for a loan because in his case, the expectation was for him use that refund to make a lump payment to the company.

“The way the loan works is if you don’t hand them that money within the 17-month period, they re-amortize your loan. And now you’re on the hook for all of the interest for that whole first part of your loan, and your your rates, your monthly payment goes through the roof,” he said.

Again, every system is different and when it comes to tax liabilities, it’s up to the customer to make sure they know what they owe, and if this type of loan is best for them. Working with a tax expert can help customers get peace of mind, and make sure they aren’t getting left in the dark.

