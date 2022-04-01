‘I think we have a long way to go:’ Community reflects on International Transgender Day of Visibility

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden marked this year’s International Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions including the use of a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications and new Transportation Security Administration scanners that are gender-neutral.

[White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider]

This comes as several states have passed laws banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Other states, including South Carolina, have similar bills moving through their state legislatures.

Members of the LGBTQ community in Wilmington say this day of visibility helps give a voice to transgender people and bring attention to the issues they face every day.

“Today is just a really special day for me as somebody who identifies as non-binary, trans,” said UNCW Director of Gender Studies Dana Stachowiak. “You know, just, people see me, finally, right, as somebody who exists in this community, who is thriving in this community, who is happy in this community.”

Stachowiak knows first-hand the challenges transgender people face every day. She hopes the changes announced by the Biden administration will make a difference.

“I know when I go to TSA when I’m going to the airport line and I get mis-gendered and they have to quickly change whatever is on the screen, whatever gender they put, it’s quite embarrassing because it brings attention to that,” Stachowiak said. “So ,I think if we change some of these things, the less negative attention that we can bring, the better.”

At the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast, Ashley Daniels has watched the conversation on transgender inclusion expand during her time as the director of operations and programming.

“think the thing that I would say is people talking more, people having more conversations,” Daniels said. “Both folks who identify as trans and folks who know and love them, and then just folks in the community who may be not impacted and maybe they don’t have anyone close to them, but they just know that people should have rights and people should be able to live how they want to live.”

As more states move to ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports, Stachowiak hopes those athletes will have a voice and be able to play where they feel comfortable.

“If you’re not going support trans people in sports then maybe we should have boys, girls, and then trans sports, Stachowiak said. “Nobody’s going to support that either, so where are we going to support these folks? It’s best to support them where they know they belong and where they do belong.”

A similar bill called the “Save Women in Sports Act” was introduced in the North Carolina General Assembly last year, but it was set aside.

Stachowiak, Daniels, and others are hopeful that the road to equality and acceptance will soon become clear and safe.

“We don’t need to change minds,” said Stachowiak. “Of course I would love to, but we don’t need to change minds. But if we can create spaces where people know that they belong and they feel safe, I think that’s the most important thing.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.