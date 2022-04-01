'This is what she dreamed of:' Wilmington athlete heads to women’s Final Four

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks face off against Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four on Friday at 7 p.m.

Eugene Ashley High School graduate Saniya Rivers of Wilmington joins her team to continue her impressive career. Just last year, Rivers was named 2021 Player of the Year by Gatorade and USA Today for girls basketball. Before she was a freshman at UofSC, she earned a 15-2 record and averaged 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 5.1 assists per game in 2021.

Saniya’s parents made the trip to Minneapolis, and say they couldn’t be more thrilled for their daughter.

“We’re very excited about the trip to Minneapolis and going to support our daughter and the Gamecocks,” said Saniya’s father Jimmy Rivers.

Those who know Rivers say, her making it to this high-level of competition doesn’t come as a surprise.

“First time that I saw her, even when I was coaching against her, I knew that she was going to be a superstar,” said Ashley High School Women’s Basketball Coach Adrienne Gale.

Demetria Rivers, Saniya’s mom, says her heading to Columbia, South Carolina wasn’t shocking. Rivers had big goals for herself coming out of Ashley High.

“This is what she dreamed of when she committed to South Carolina,” she said. “She wanted to go and be a part of winning the national championship.”

There’s no doubt that Saniya Rivers is talented.

Coach Gale, her former coach, says it’s not just her skill with the ball that got her on a highly awarded team.

“She’ll give the shirt off her back to her teammates, a stranger off the street,” she said. “She’s just a family person.”

The winner of Friday’s game will face off against Connecticut or Stanford at the championship.

