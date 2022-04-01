Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Free rabies shot for dogs and cats in Pender county

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Animal Shelter is giving free rabies shots for all of April.

Pender County residents can bring dogs and cats over 3 months old for a free rabies shot at the shelter at 3280 New Savannah Road. You can call them at 910-259-1484, or walk in during their hours on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

The shelter will also announce details in the coming days about a one day clinic in Hampstead on April 16.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
WECT Investigates: Movers fail to deliver, man loses everything he owned
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Taleesha Angel Bryant, 22
Columbus County checking station recovers stolen guns, marijuana

Latest News

Brunswick County Health Services is offering two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month...
Brunswick Co. offering two vaccination clinics in April
Shining a light on the realities of solar energy, what you can expect
Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody
Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody
The Pender County Animal Shelter is giving free rabies shots for all of April.
Free rabies shot for dogs and cats in Pender county
Michelle Li, former WECT News anchor and award-winning journalist, was the target of a racist...
Michelle Li: Turning a racist voicemail into the positive #VeryAsian movement (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)