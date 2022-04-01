Free rabies shot for dogs and cats in Pender county

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Animal Shelter is giving free rabies shots for all of April.

Pender County residents can bring dogs and cats over 3 months old for a free rabies shot at the shelter at 3280 New Savannah Road. You can call them at 910-259-1484, or walk in during their hours on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

The shelter will also announce details in the coming days about a one day clinic in Hampstead on April 16.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.