Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: no fooling; a blustery and mild tone to start April

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Mar. 31, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Showers and gusty storm are in the rear-view mirror and your First Alert Forecast for Friday and the first day of April will feature blustery westerly winds that will bring about mild 70s for the afternoon. Chilly 40s and clear skies are on tap for Friday night with settling northwesterly breezes.

Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend is shaping up to be a bright a seasonable one! Sans a stray shower Saturday night, the overall pattern will settle with partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The first full week of the new month starts off calm and serene with high pressure hanging on . Rain and storm chances will tick back up by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Check the details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location in the United States with your always free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
WECT Investigates: Movers fail to deliver, man loses everything he owned
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
Taleesha Angel Bryant, 22
Columbus County checking station recovers stolen guns, marijuana

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Mar. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Mar. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Mar. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Mar. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Mar. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Mar. 31, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Mar. 31, 2022
First Alert Forecast: gusty storms possible as the calendar flips to April