First Alert Forecast: no fooling; a blustery and mild tone to start April

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Showers and gusty storm are in the rear-view mirror and your First Alert Forecast for Friday and the first day of April will feature blustery westerly winds that will bring about mild 70s for the afternoon. Chilly 40s and clear skies are on tap for Friday night with settling northwesterly breezes.

Your First Alert Forecast for the weekend is shaping up to be a bright a seasonable one! Sans a stray shower Saturday night, the overall pattern will settle with partly or mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The first full week of the new month starts off calm and serene with high pressure hanging on . Rain and storm chances will tick back up by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Check the details in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Don’t forget, you can extend your outlook to ten days for any location in the United States with your always free WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.