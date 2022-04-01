Brunswick Co. offering two vaccination clinics in April

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is offering two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month at Town Creek Park in Winnabow.

All vaccines are available for anyone ages 5 and up at these clinics, including second boosters for eligible individuals. Appointments are not required.

“Vaccinations will take place inside the Community Building near the front of the park. The vaccination clinics follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks,” a Brunswick County news release states. “COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone regardless of whether they have insurance. Insurance is not required, but you are encouraged to bring your ID and insurance cards, if available.”

MONDAY, APRIL 4/WINNABOW AREA

Appointments not necessary

Location: Town Creek Park Community Building/6420 Ocean East Highway

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Type of Clinic: Walk-in (indoor clinic)

MONDAY, APRIL 11/WINNABOW AREA

Appointments not necessary

Location: Town Creek Park Community Building/6420 Ocean East Highway

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Type of Clinic: Walk-in (indoor clinic)

*Clinic staff will accommodate requests to vaccinate individuals from their vehicles for anyone who may have mobility issues or prefers not to enter the building for any reason.

Brunswick County Health Services offers the following vaccines at these clinics:

First and second doses for everyone aged 5 and up*

Third additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for the immunocompromised

First booster vaccines (eligible for everyone aged 12 and up)*

Second booster vaccines (eligible for adults aged 50 and up, people who received Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 for their first shot and first booster, and people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised)

Health Services will have all three vaccine types — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J — at these clinics. Those ages 5-17 only are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

*Health Services requires written permission from a parent/legal guardian to administer vaccines to those aged 5-15 and boosters to those aged 12-17. If someone else brings your child to these clinics, complete a consent form to send with them. Forms can be found at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines

“The CDC now recommends Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as best choice for most people for preventing severe infection from COVID-19,” the news release states. “People who prefer to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will continue to have access to it, given they do not have any contraindications, as will people who cannot receive an mRNA vaccine. The CDC emphasizes that receiving any vaccine, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, is better than being unvaccinated.”

Appointments for eligible individuals aged 5 and older still are available at Brunswick County Health Services main clinic in Bolivia. Appointments can be booked online or by calling the Public Health Call Line:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

More information about COVID-19 vaccines is at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines.

