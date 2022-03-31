Wilmington Art Association to hold Official Art Show of the NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Art Association will hold its 40th Annual Art Show and Sale from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10. The Azalea Festival’s official art show will be hosted at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Center on 120 South 2nd street.

As announced via WAA release, guests can browse the over 200 works on display for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 2-10 with a late closing on April 8 at 7 p.m. and an early closing on April 10 at 4 p.m.

Beth Handler Riebe of LOCAL: Art + Ideas will bring her 20 years of curation experience in New York City to judge this year’s exhibition. Riebe’s extensive career includes a PhD in art history from Yale University and work at The Museum of Modern Art. The winners of the show will receive $1,000 for first place, $750 for second and $500 for third. The Queen’s ribbon, honorable mention and other awards will also be awarded to various works.

Several exhibited art and bin art pieces will be on sale with some of the profits supporting the non-profit Wilmington Art Association.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.