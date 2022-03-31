Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Art Association to hold Official Art Show of the NC Azalea Festival

2nd Street Parking Garage Wilmington
2nd Street Parking Garage Wilmington(Staff)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Art Association will hold its 40th Annual Art Show and Sale from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 10. The Azalea Festival’s official art show will be hosted at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Center on 120 South 2nd street.

As announced via WAA release, guests can browse the over 200 works on display for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 2-10 with a late closing on April 8 at 7 p.m. and an early closing on April 10 at 4 p.m.

Beth Handler Riebe of LOCAL: Art + Ideas will bring her 20 years of curation experience in New York City to judge this year’s exhibition. Riebe’s extensive career includes a PhD in art history from Yale University and work at The Museum of Modern Art. The winners of the show will receive $1,000 for first place, $750 for second and $500 for third. The Queen’s ribbon, honorable mention and other awards will also be awarded to various works.

Several exhibited art and bin art pieces will be on sale with some of the profits supporting the non-profit Wilmington Art Association.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear...
Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews extinguish semitruck fire off Eastwood Road, driver charged

Latest News

New Hanover County DHHS Building
Another booster shot approved by FDA, CDC as Gov. Cooper calls for more federal funding
Juvenile crime
Juvenile justice partners see heavy caseload from pandemic violence phenomenon
Leaders in Brunswick County plan to update the emergency operations plan for the first time in...
Brunswick County to revamp emergency operations plan
Breweries in the Cape Fear area went head to head at the Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive,...
117 units of blood donated in first annual Battle of the Breweries