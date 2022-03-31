TRAFFIC: Flower-Pridgen Road to temporarily close Monday

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Per a Whiteville Police Department Facebook post, Flowers-Pridgen Road will temporarily close from Monday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 5.

It is planned to close beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The road runs between North JK Powell Blvd and Pinckney Street near Bojangles.

