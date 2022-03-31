Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Flower-Pridgen Road to temporarily close Monday

TRAFFIC:
TRAFFIC:(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Per a Whiteville Police Department Facebook post, Flowers-Pridgen Road will temporarily close from Monday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 5.

It is planned to close beginning at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen at around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The road runs between North JK Powell Blvd and Pinckney Street near Bojangles.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
WECT Investigates: Movers fail to deliver, man loses everything he owned
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Andy Estal, pictured on the right, died of colon cancer on April 27, 2021
Husband honors spouse who died from colon cancer by raising awareness

Latest News

TRAFFIC: Lane closure on McRae Street (N.C. 113)
Lane closed on McRae Street bridge under I-140
NHCS puts new policy in place to prevent drivers passing parked school buses
NHCS puts new policy in place to prevent drivers passing parked school buses
Wilmington gets first rapid charging systems for electric vehicles
Electric vehicle fast charge stations now available in downtown Wilmington
North Front Street construction to begin on week of April 18
City plans to start North Front Street construction in downtown Wilmington