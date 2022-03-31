Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew water instead of lava

Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.
Pluto has giant ice volcanoes that spew ice and water instead of lava.(NASA)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- While Earth’s volcanoes are spewing lava, scientists say Pluto had much cooler volcanic eruptions.

A new study reveals the dwarf planet has giant ice volcanoes that were active as recently as 100 to 200 million years ago.

The discovery was made during NASA’s New Horizons mission.

Researchers point to a region of Pluto largely made of bumpy water ice and filled with volcanic domes.

One volcano is similar in volume to one of Earth’s biggest volcanoes: Mauna Loa in Hawaii.

Still, researchers say the volcanoes on the frigid planet look nothing like what they have already seen in other parts of the solar system.

They believe when Pluto’s volcanoes erupted, a cold mixture of ice and water flowed out like toothpaste onto the planet’s surface.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear...
Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews extinguish semitruck fire off Eastwood Road, driver charged

Latest News

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case