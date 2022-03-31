Senior Connect
Man found guilty of killing his uncle in Bladen Co.

Gabriel James McDowell
Gabriel James McDowell(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A jury found a man guilty Thursday of murdering his uncle in Bladen County in 2017.

After a nine-day trial, Gabriel James McDowell was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Leon Leach on Dec. 6, 2017.

Leach was found dead at his home on Ida’s Lane in Clarkton after an apparent robbery.

McDowell was 16 years old at the time of the murder.

He is scheduled to be sentenced May 2 at the Bladen County Courthouse.

