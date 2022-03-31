Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: gusty storms possible as the calendar flips to April

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Mar. 31, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Thursday. Wilmington’s rainfall deficit has exceeded 1.5″ for the month of March and 3.25″ for the year. Odds for gusty showers and storms will grow throughout the day Thursday with odds north of 50% by late afternoon and evening. Although there is a chance for some rain & storm clusters to be strong or ping severe criteria, the risk remains marginal. Please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates.

By Thursday night, the front that will drive these showers and storms across the Carolinas will move offshore Leading to a mainly dry and sunny Friday and Saturday. Expect a temperature breakthrough for the end of the week as blustery southerly breezes help afternoon highs into the 70s to locally lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

Sans a stray shower Saturday night, the overall pattern will settle through the middle of next week. You can get a peek at what to expect with your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

You can extend your outlook to ten days, and the growing risk for rain & storms therein with your WECT Weather App.

