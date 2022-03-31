Columbus County checking station recovers stolen guns, marijuana

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies arrested a woman and retrieved stolen guns following a traffic checking station on Monday, March 28.

Per a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office release, deputies made the arrest during a traffic checking station at Hallsboro Road North and White Hall Road. CCSO deputies smelled marijuana when 22-year-old Taleesha Angel Bryant’s car stopped at the station, and they searched her car and found two guns, meth, cocaine, two digital scales, and drug paraphernalia. The handguns were reported stolen from Chadbourn and Pender County.

Following Bryant’s arrest, she asked to use the restroom multiple times. The female detention officer accompanying Bryant noticed a bag of marijuana fall into the toilet, and that she concealed another bag under her clothes. Officials collected the drugs.

Bryant was given a $47,000 secured bond, and the CCSO lists her charges as follows:

Possession of Schedule VI CS Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a CS

Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sell a Schedule I CS

Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sell a Schedule VI CS

Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Deliver, Sell a Schedule II CS Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a CS on Prison/Jail Premises

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

