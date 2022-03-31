Senior Connect
Applications to open for Bright Ideas educational grant program

Each grant provides up to $2,000 to teachers for education-related activities and projects.
Each grant provides up to $2,000 to teachers for education-related activities and projects.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation will accept applications for Bright Ideas education grants beginning Friday, April 1.

Each grant provides up to $2,000 to teachers for education-related activities and projects. Teachers can apply on the Bright Ideas webpage by September 15 or August 15 to be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card.

“We’re committed to creating a brighter future for our communities, and encourage all educators with ‘bright ideas’ to apply.” said Brookes Versaggi of the BEMC.

Per a BEMC release, “Started at Brunswick Electric in 1994, the Bright Ideas education grants program quickly became a shared initiative of all 26 electric co-ops in North Carolina. Collectively, BEMC and North Carolina’s electric cooperatives have issued more than $14.3 million supporting 13,536 projects benefiting well over 2.8 million students statewide.”

