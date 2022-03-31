Another booster shot approved by FDA, CDC as Gov. Cooper calls for more federal funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall. The state health department reports under 300 new cases so far this week, with just 465 patients in the hospital. Health officials point to vaccines as the reason the spread of the virus is finally slowing down.

THE LATEST TRENDS

“It’s very encouraging,” said New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner. “But what I would point out is, I believe with the people who are initially vaccinated and those who’ve gotten boosters have helped put us in a position to have lower numbers.”

While the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain on the United States, Turner says the spread is not as fast in southeastern North Carolina because of the recent surge around the turn of the new year.

“We had a large influx of BA.1, of Omicron, so the thought is that, with that, you may not see as much BA.2 because those who had Omicron may have some natural immunity left that will work against BA.2,” Turner said.

This week, the FDA and CDC approved a fourth booster dose for those 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised. Health officials say despite the low numbers of cases and hospitalizations in North Carolina, those eligible for another shot should do what they can to stay protected.

“The thing about a booster, about any vaccination, is you don’t have immediate immunity as soon as you get it,” said Turner. “It takes a few weeks to build up to an optimal level of immunity so, I would tell people if it’s been four months since your first booster dose, I would strongly encourage you, if you are 50 and older to go ahead and come on in and get that second booster dose.”

New Hanover County offers vaccines at its Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street in Wilmington. Click here for more information on when you can get a shot. Appointments are recommended and not required.

FEDERAL FUNDING

This week has also seen several calls from state and federal officials to increase funding for COVID-19 resources.

“We need to- got to- get a supplement very soon,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Otherwise, we’re going to run out of resources to do what we need to do. "

Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to North Carolina’s members of congress Wednesday asking them to act on a new funding package, fearing a failure to do so will be a step back in the fight to curb the pandemic.

“To succeed in this phase and not go backward, congress must act immediately on the pending COVID-19 supplemental funding package so we can prepare for the next surge and stop it from overwhelming us,” Cooper wrote.

Cooper says the state’s allocation of COVID-19 treatments has been cut back by 30 percent as federal money runs thin.

