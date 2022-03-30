Senior Connect
Wrightsville Beach Police Department receives new equipment to crack down on drunk driving

By Mara McJilton
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department received new equipment to help officers crack down on those driving while impaired.

The funds to purchase the device, called a Stalker Variable Message Board and Speed Monitoring trailer, were provided through a grant with the New Hanover County ABC Board. The Stalker will help educate the public about efforts to stop DWI offenders.

“Too many people are injured and killed needlessly through DWI and we want the people that engage in nightlife and want to have a good time to make smarter choices about how to get home -- rideshare, taxi cab, hotel room, designated driver -- these of all been available for a long time and we want to encourage the public by increasing the perception of guardianship in the environment and we want to deliver consequences to those people that fail to hear this warning,” said Wrightsville Beach Chief of Police David Squires.

Squires says that the department has increased their enforcement for DWI with more than 100 arrests in 2021.

“This is obviously an important piece of equipment to help warn the public about a variety of things. We’re going to be using it to alert the public more when we’re engaged and active DWI enforcement, we think that was a good way and research shows that it’s a good way to help convince the public that it is an unsafe environment to engage in DWI,” Squires said. “DWI is unnecessary and avoidable and we think this is just an incremental step forward and we celebrate through this new and productive collaboration with the NHC ABC board, we’re really glad to have them as partners with us.”

Members of the NHC ABC Board were at the ribbon cutting today, excited about what this technology will help with in Wrightsville Beach.

“We’ve got a real problem with people driving while impaired, so this was a real positive effort with how you can use alcohol money to support your police,” Bruce Shell, ABC Board member said.

