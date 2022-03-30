Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in front of Market Street Tuesday evening.

Boats, dive teams and a helicopter were used Wednesday in the search.

On Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a call that came in around 6:45 p.m. that a person had jumped into the river in the area near the intersection of Market Street and Water Street.

