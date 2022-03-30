Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in front of Market Street Tuesday evening.

Boats, dive teams and a helicopter were used Wednesday in the search.

On Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a call that came in around 6:45 p.m. that a person had jumped into the river in the area near the intersection of Market Street and Water Street.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews extinguish semitruck fire off Eastwood Road, driver charged
Damion Desfonds was declared missing on Tuesday, March 29.
Person found following Brunswick County missing person notice

Latest News

Juvenile crime
Juvenile justice partners see heavy caseload from pandemic violence phenomenon
Leaders in Brunswick County plan to update the emergency operations plan for the first time in...
Brunswick County to revamp emergency operations plan
Breweries in the Cape Fear area went head to head at the Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive,...
117 units of blood donated in first annual Battle of the Breweries
Wrightsville Beach Police Department receives new DWI enforcement equipment.
Wrightsville Beach Police Department receives new equipment to crack down on drunk driving
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies