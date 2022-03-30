Last day to apply for Low Income Energy Assistance Program is Thursday

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday is the last day to apply for New Hanover County’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

LIEAP is a federally-funded program that helps low-income households pay their heating bill during the winter months through a one-time payment. That payment can be $300, $400, or $500 depending on household size and income.

“Right now, we want to be able to provide any assistance we can to all households that qualify, so whether you get the $300, $400, $500 credit to your bill, you energy bill — that is going to assist families to be able to spend that money on other things, other bills or things that they need to take care of,” said Vanell Walker, Assistant Director for Economic and Family Services.

Right now in New Hanover County, 3,600 applications have been process for the program. Walker said that is on par with the numbers they saw last year.

To be eligible for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program starting Jan. 3, a household must have at least one person who meets the eligibility criteria, have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit, and must be responsible for their heating cost.

Those who are not sure if they qualify or need help with the application process are encouraged to call New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Department of Social Services at 910-798-3500.

“We want anyone who even think they may be eligible to call and apply because you may be eligible for the program and just not know it,” Walker said. “You will be directed at that time to a case worker who can indeed take your application over the phone at that time and whatever information is needed for verifications, we will request that information at that time verbally and in writing.”

You can submit an application through the Epass portal. You can also download an application by visiting SocialServices.NHCgov.com. That application can then be submitted by email to DSSinfo@NHCgov.com, by fax at 910-798-7824, or mailed to/dropped off at Social Services located at 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28402. You can also apply over the phone by calling 910-798-3500.

It’s important to note that essentially every county has this program and the deadline to apply is March 31 no matter where you live.

