Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Last day to apply for Low Income Energy Assistance Program is Thursday

Thursday is the last day to apply for New Hanover County’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).
By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Thursday is the last day to apply for New Hanover County’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).

LIEAP is a federally-funded program that helps low-income households pay their heating bill during the winter months through a one-time payment. That payment can be $300, $400, or $500 depending on household size and income.

“Right now, we want to be able to provide any assistance we can to all households that qualify, so whether you get the $300, $400, $500 credit to your bill, you energy bill — that is going to assist families to be able to spend that money on other things, other bills or things that they need to take care of,” said Vanell Walker, Assistant Director for Economic and Family Services.

Right now in New Hanover County, 3,600 applications have been process for the program. Walker said that is on par with the numbers they saw last year.

To be eligible for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program starting Jan. 3, a household must have at least one person who meets the eligibility criteria, have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit, and must be responsible for their heating cost.

Those who are not sure if they qualify or need help with the application process are encouraged to call New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ Department of Social Services at 910-798-3500.

“We want anyone who even think they may be eligible to call and apply because you may be eligible for the program and just not know it,” Walker said. “You will be directed at that time to a case worker who can indeed take your application over the phone at that time and whatever information is needed for verifications, we will request that information at that time verbally and in writing.”

You can submit an application through the Epass portal. You can also download an application by visiting SocialServices.NHCgov.com. That application can then be submitted by email to DSSinfo@NHCgov.com, by fax at 910-798-7824, or mailed to/dropped off at Social Services located at 1650 Greenfield Street, Wilmington, NC 28402. You can also apply over the phone by calling 910-798-3500.

It’s important to note that essentially every county has this program and the deadline to apply is March 31 no matter where you live.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear...
Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large

Latest News

Andy Estal, pictured on the right, died of colon cancer on April 27, 2021
Husband honors spouse who died from colon cancer by raising awareness
Hundreds of runners are registered to race in the annual Blue Ribbon Run
Blue Ribbon Run, a colon cancer awareness race, set for Saturday
Gabriel James McDowell
Man found guilty of killing his uncle in Bladen Co.
On Saturday, ACCESS of Wilmington held their annual Miracles in Motion run, where even if there...
ACCESS of Wilmington holds annual Miracles in Motion run
Taleesha Angel Bryant, 22
Columbus County checking station recovers stolen guns, marijuana