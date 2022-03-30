Juvenile justice partners see heavy caseload from pandemic violence phenomenon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The challenges of protecting children got tougher during the pandemic.

Over the last two years, criminal justice workers have handled countless shootings where teens were either victims or the ones accused of pulling the trigger.

Detective Daniel Ruisueno works in the Wilmington Police Department’s Juvenile Crimes Unit. Since the onset of the pandemic, he’s seen his workload go up.

“Its everything from substance abuse to violent crimes such as assaults or other offenses involving weapons,” said Daniel Ruisueno. “I’ve heard stories from 12-year-olds with guns.”

Sometimes the weapons are unsecured and come from family members, but other times, they’re stolen from cars, or there’s adults involved that are exploiting their young age.

“There’s this idea that the juvenile court system is a little bit more lenient and young children are involved in gang activity. They will be the assigned person to hold the weapons, because they know their punishment is not going to be as severe, compared to a [possession of a] firearm by felon charge,” said Ruisueno.

Its a story officers have heard a lot since North Carolina’s Raise the Age law passed back in 2019.

Assistant Public Defender Alexis Perkins says the mindset that young people can take the fall for adult’s criminal actions predates Raise the Age. Careful examination of the recently implemented laws reveal teens tied up in violent crime don’t always get off easily.

“They don’t realize that there’s still that discretion the DA has, and in some cases there’s not even discretion, it’s a mandatory transfer where if the kid falls in this block of 16,17 years old and they’ve gotten an ‘A’ through ‘G’ felony, it’s automatically going to be transferred to adult court, where they face adult consequences,” said Alexis Perkins.

The juvenile system isn’t designed to be punitive, but its meant to prevent kids from ending up in the adult criminal system down the road. Its an environment of rehabilitation partners in the courts and the public defender’s office have worked hard to cultivate.

“Often that means we’re implementing services trying to determine what’s the root cause of this...is it that it just happened out of nowhere, or are there some family issues that need to be addressed? Community things that need to be addressed? Are there some mental health issues that need to be addressed?” explained Perkins.

Prevention is something everyone in the community is accountable for too, from locking guns away to supporting the community’s kids with positive outlets and access to resources and a safe place to live and grow.

Many children Perkins speaks to explain they feel like they have to carry a gun for protection.

“They feel like they need it to feel safe and that’s a very sad day when you can’t even walk around in your own neighborhood without, you know, feeling like you need some sort of protection like that,” said Perkins.

Those on both sides of the criminal justice table say stopping youth violence is an effort worth fighting for.

“I know it will be a forever problem, there will always be victims. As long as I can do a little bit to help… it’s what keeps me going,” said Ruisueno.

“Out of everything we do, even if it’s just one or two… it’s worth it to me just to save one young person’s life and make sure that they have everything they need to be successful… it’s worth it,” added Perkins.

