First Alert Forecast: March to go out like a lion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Wilmington is running at a rainfall deficit approaching 1.5″ for the month of March and 3.25″ for the year. Wednesday will likely push deficits over those marks with rain odds at a meager 10%. Odds for a needed shower or storm will grow to a healthier 50-60% Thursday afternoon and evening respectively ahead of the next front to pass through the Carolinas. Odds for showers or storms to be strong or severe are marginal, but worth tracking. Please stay with your First Alert Weather Team for updates.

Expect a temperature breakthrough in temperatures through the end of the week as blustery southerly breezes help afternoon highs into the 60s and 70s Wednesday and upper 70s to locally lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

As the new month unfolds, get a peek at what to expect with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

And remember, anytime you like and for whatever place you choose, you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

