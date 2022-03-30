East Bladen basketball coach wins McDonald’s All-American Game

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Patty Evers of East Bladen High School coached the girls East team to victory at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Athletic director and girls basketball coach at East Bladen High School, Evers brought years of experience to the girls East team Tuesday night. The East beat the West with a final score of 95-75.

Megan Kirby and Alan West contributed as part of Evers’ coaching team according to the East Bladen High School Facebook page.

According to the NC High School Athletic Association, Evers has earned several achievements during her career including the NCHSAA Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award and has previously been named the Toby Webb Coach of the Year and the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year. As basketball head coach, she has over 500 career wins.

Look who’s in Chicago! It’s the “McDonalds All American Women’s East” Coach and assistants 💙🖤🏀 #mcdonaldsallamerican #highschoolbasketball #thebestofthebest Megan Kirby Alan West Patty Evers Posted by East Bladen High School on Saturday, March 26, 2022

