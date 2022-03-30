Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

East Bladen basketball coach wins McDonald’s All-American Game

From left to right: Patty Evers, Megan Kirby and Alan West
From left to right: Patty Evers, Megan Kirby and Alan West(East Bladen High School)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Patty Evers of East Bladen High School coached the girls East team to victory at the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Athletic director and girls basketball coach at East Bladen High School, Evers brought years of experience to the girls East team Tuesday night. The East beat the West with a final score of 95-75.

Megan Kirby and Alan West contributed as part of Evers’ coaching team according to the East Bladen High School Facebook page.

According to the NC High School Athletic Association, Evers has earned several achievements during her career including the NCHSAA Charlie Adams Distinguished Service Award and has previously been named the Toby Webb Coach of the Year and the Doris Howard Female Coach of the Year. As basketball head coach, she has over 500 career wins.

Look who’s in Chicago! It’s the “McDonalds All American Women’s East” Coach and assistants 💙🖤🏀 #mcdonaldsallamerican #highschoolbasketball #thebestofthebest Megan Kirby Alan West Patty Evers

Posted by East Bladen High School on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large
Fire crews responded after a semitruck caught fire Tuesday in Wilmington.
Fire crews extinguish semitruck fire off Eastwood Road, driver charged
Police responded to a call about a man who jumped in the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Police call off search for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
Damion Desfonds was declared missing on Tuesday, March 29.
Person found following Brunswick County missing person notice

Latest News

Search to resume Wednesday for man who jumped into Cape Fear River
Search to resume Wednesday for man who jumped into Cape Fear River
NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser meets with local leaders
NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser meets with local leaders
Members from the NCDEQ held an open discussion with local leaders on the fight for clean water.
NCDEQ Secretary Elizabeth Biser meets with local leaders in southeastern North Carolina on PFAs concerns
Police responded to a call about a man who jumped in the Cape Fear River
UPDATE: Police call off search for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington