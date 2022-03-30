Dedicate a pink lawn flamingo to benefit the Surfers Healing camp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Through April 20, the Wilmington Central Rotary announced that they will be placing pink flamingos on local lawns as part of its 2022 Flamingos for a Cause campaign.

Wilmington Central Rotary is raising money for the Surfers Healing surf camp for autistic children which gives them the opportunity to surf free of charge. Per a Wilmington Central Rotary release:

“For a donation of $50, individuals can name and dedicate a pink Flamingo for special people in their lives such as friends, family, teachers, healthcare workers or first responders. You will receive a dedication certificate via email and can follow the progress of the flock on the Wilmington Central Rotary Facebook page.”

The flamingos will stay at Strickland’s Home at 5422 Oleander Drive. You can buy a flamingo or donate to the cause on the Wilmington Central Rotary website.

