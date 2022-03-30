Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dedicate a pink lawn flamingo to benefit the Surfers Healing camp

Through April 20, the Wilmington Central Rotary will be placing pink flamingos on local lawns...
Through April 20, the Wilmington Central Rotary will be placing pink flamingos on local lawns as part of its 2022 Flamingos for a Cause campaign.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Through April 20, the Wilmington Central Rotary announced that they will be placing pink flamingos on local lawns as part of its 2022 Flamingos for a Cause campaign.

Wilmington Central Rotary is raising money for the Surfers Healing surf camp for autistic children which gives them the opportunity to surf free of charge. Per a Wilmington Central Rotary release:

“For a donation of $50, individuals can name and dedicate a pink Flamingo for special people in their lives such as friends, family, teachers, healthcare workers or first responders. You will receive a dedication certificate via email and can follow the progress of the flock on the Wilmington Central Rotary Facebook page.”

The flamingos will stay at Strickland’s Home at 5422 Oleander Drive. You can buy a flamingo or donate to the cause on the Wilmington Central Rotary website.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement agencies continue their search Wednesday for a man who jumped in the Cape Fear...
Search continues for man who jumped in the Cape Fear River in downtown Wilmington
Customers say they’re being burned by some solar companies
The deputy's regular patrol vehicle was in the shop, and he was given a K-9 vehicle to use...
WECT Investigates: Suspect detained in K-9 vehicle’s dog cage before escaping with gun, drugs
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Richard Blanton and Kimberly Martinez
UPDATE: Vehicle located in connection with kidnapping; two people wanted still at large

Latest News

Andy Estal, pictured on the right, died of colon cancer on April 27, 2021
Husband honors spouse who died from colon cancer by raising awareness
Hundreds of runners are registered to race in the annual Blue Ribbon Run
Blue Ribbon Run, a colon cancer awareness race, set for Saturday
Gabriel James McDowell
Man found guilty of killing his uncle in Bladen Co.
On Saturday, ACCESS of Wilmington held their annual Miracles in Motion run, where even if there...
ACCESS of Wilmington holds annual Miracles in Motion run
Taleesha Angel Bryant, 22
Columbus County checking station recovers stolen guns, marijuana